Rise Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

