Rise Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

