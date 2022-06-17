Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYF opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

