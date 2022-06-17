Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,068,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

