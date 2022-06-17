Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of KNSL opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.42. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

