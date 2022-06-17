Rise Advisors LLC Takes $88,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.37) to £120 ($145.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($109.24) to £110 ($133.51) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

