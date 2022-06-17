Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

