Robert W. Baird Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $7.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

