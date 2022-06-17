Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,251.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

