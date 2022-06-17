Robust Token Trading Down 8.9% This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $145,055.75 and $60.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00029408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,473.74 or 0.74992317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012782 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

