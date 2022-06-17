Rocket Vault Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14,148.78 or 0.68578185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00343739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012738 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.