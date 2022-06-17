Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Trimmed by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $6,112,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

ROK opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.