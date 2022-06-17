Royal Bank of Canada Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 65

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.35) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Investec raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$18.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

