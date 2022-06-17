Royal Bank of Canada Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.76.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0296203 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

