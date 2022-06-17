Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $24.75 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Rune has a total market cap of $334,609.06 and $292.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $24.75 or 0.00119671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,889.18 or 0.76812670 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00328373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00089569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

