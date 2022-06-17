Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 901,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 825,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.