Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.06. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 597,085 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.70 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

