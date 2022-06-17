Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 4%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 186,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 363,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$72.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

In other news, Director Thomas John Obradovich sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$26,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,540,053.44. Also, Director Brent Lindsay Gilchrist sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,000 shares in the company, valued at C$379,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,833 shares of company stock worth $135,882.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

