SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits One Day Volume of $79,050.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008292 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $79,050.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.81 or 0.05070217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00291417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013104 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

