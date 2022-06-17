Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $363.83 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $17.46 or 0.00084853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $363.83 million and $367,707.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.