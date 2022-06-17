SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $1,933.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $1,933.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,647.19 or 1.00089416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00211767 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00085173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00111869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00158566 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

