Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 8,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,025.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,379 shares of company stock worth $228,378. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

