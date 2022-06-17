Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.34

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €94.34 ($98.27) and traded as high as €96.91 ($100.95). Sanofi shares last traded at €94.15 ($98.07), with a volume of 2,119,198 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.84 and a 200-day moving average of €94.34.

Get Sanofi alerts:

About Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.