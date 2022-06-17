SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,375.8 days.
SBHGF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.
SBI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBI (SBHGF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.