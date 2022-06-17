SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,375.8 days.

SBHGF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

