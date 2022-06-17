SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading 21.1% Higher

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) traded up 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 3,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

About SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)

SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.

