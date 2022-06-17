Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,021 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,363. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

