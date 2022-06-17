Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,766 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. 131,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

