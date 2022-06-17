Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

ORCL traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $67.64. 406,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

