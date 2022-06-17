Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. 52,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

