Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. General Mills makes up about 1.0% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 48,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

