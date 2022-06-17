Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,282 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

