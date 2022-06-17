Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12,262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

