Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

