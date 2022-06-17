Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $50.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

