Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 95,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,151. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

