Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 387,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.
