Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,896,000.

SCHA stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

