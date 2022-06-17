Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 9,773,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 2,901,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.61.

Get Scirocco Energy alerts:

About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.