Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.84

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.84 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.61). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 49,843 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £210.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

