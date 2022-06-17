Security Financial Services INC. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 113,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.
