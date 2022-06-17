Security Financial Services INC. Invests $2.72 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,297,000 after purchasing an additional 896,795 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 898,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,019,000 after acquiring an additional 199,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 31,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

