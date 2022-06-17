Security Financial Services INC. Invests $32.83 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,829,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,667,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 302,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,724. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

