Security Financial Services INC. Invests $6.97 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.18% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 33,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

