Security Financial Services INC. Invests $919,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LKFN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,843. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

