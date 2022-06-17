Security Financial Services INC. Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHJ remained flat at $$47.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.