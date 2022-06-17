Security Financial Services INC. Takes $701,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

CAT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 128,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

