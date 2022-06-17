Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.50. 230,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,061,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

