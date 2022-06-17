Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.57

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.57 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.08). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,478,409 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of £300.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

