Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

