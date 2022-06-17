Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 1.6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. 25,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 88,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

